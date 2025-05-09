Harbhajan Singh spotted with wife and daughter amid IPL 2025; reacts to Rohit Sharma’s retirement [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was spotted with his wife and daughter amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The former spinner took the opportunity to comment on Rohit Sharma's retirement.

Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket with India set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June. Harbhajan was asked about Rohit's retirement.

He admitted that while the decision came as a shock to him it had to be respected. The 44-year-old also wished Rohit all the best in whatever he does post retirement.

"Rohit ki retirement mere liye ek bada shocking sa decision that ekdum se aya. I was expecting him to play for some more time. I wish ki aur khelta. But whatever decision he has taken we have to respect and I hope whatever he does after cricket, abhi toh khair one-day cricket khelega, best wishes uske saath hai. Jitna pyaara cricketer hai usse hazar guna accha insaan hai (Rohit's retirement was a shocking decision for me that came suddenly. I was expecting him to play for some more time. I wish he played more. But whatever decision he has taken we have to respect and I hope whatever he does after cricket, he will still play one-day cricket, best wishes are with him. As much as a good cricketer he is, he is a thousand times better person)," Harbhajan said.

Rohit Sharma's form in ongoing IPL 2025 season

Rohit Sharma is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The right-hander did not have a great start to the season and seemed to be struggling mentally. However, he has returned to some semblance of form in the past few games.

The 38-year-old has scored 300 runs from 11 matches at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28. This includes three half-centuries, two of which came in back-to-back games.

The Mumbai Indians are currently fourth on the points table with seven wins from 12 games, having gathered 14 points. They are scheduled to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) next on Sunday, May 11, in a vital game for both teams' playoff chances.

