Hardik Pandya picks up two wickets off consecutive deliveries to complete maiden T20 fifer in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya took his maiden fifer in T20 cricket as he starred with the ball in the IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants. The match took place at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. He led from the front after the Super Giants' breezy start in their home fixture.

Coming in to bowl the final over of the innings, the Baroda-born cricketer was up against the dangerous David Miller. The South African batter had smacked him for 12 runs off the first three balls, including a boundary and a six. However, Pandya bounced back to dismiss Miller and Akash Deep in consecutive deliveries to complete his fifer, thereby finishing with figures of 4-0-36-5.

Watch the final over of the innings bowled by Pandya:

The seam-bowling all-rounder had brought himself into the attack and struck in the first over to get rid of Nicholas Pooran, followed by his opposite number Rishabh Pant. His third wicket of the innings proved to be Aiden Markram. Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur took one wicket each.

Hardik Pandya and Co. put under pressure early by Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants celebrate a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

Despite the 31-year-old's fifer, the Super Giants had amassed 203/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. They reached that mark thanks to half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53). Ayush Badoni (30) and Miller (27) also chipped in with usual contributions.

Akash Deep, who was coming back from an injury, struck in his first over, dismissing Will Jacks, while Shardul Thakur got the better of Ryan Rickelton. However, the five-time champions have consolidated well, with Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav keeping their side on track to chase down than imposing 204.

Lucknow are coming off a comprehensive defeat against the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game. However, both sides have won only one game in the competition so far.

