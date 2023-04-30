"This is a one-in-a-million game"- Hardik Pandya discloses what he told Yash Dayal after he conceded 5 sixes off 5 balls to Rinku Singh

Hardik Pandya recently disclosed the details of his conversation with Yash Dayal after the Gujarat Titans bowler leaked 31 runs in the final over of an IPL 2023 match.

GT hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9 in an afternoon match. Hardik Pandya was ill, and in his absence, Rashid Khan led the home side. GT won the toss and decided to bat first. Vijay Shankar's half-century powered the Titans to 204/4.

Captain Rashid Khan's hat-trick reduced KKR to 155/7 in 16.3 overs. With KKR needing 29 off six balls, it seemed a foregone conclusion. But Rinku Singh did the unthinkable and smashed five sixes off the last five balls to guide Kolkata to a famous win.

Dayal has not played for GT in IPL 2023 after that game. In a chat with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema, Hardik Pandya revealed what he told Dayal after the match:

"I was not well in that game, but without me saying, Vikram Solanki was like, 'We will have a get together today'. Because our thing is simple, when we lose, we will have get togethers. I told him (Yash Dayal), 'I know it stings right now. But this is a one-in-a-million game, everyone will remember you!'"

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans recently avenged their previous defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans after their win [Image: IPL]

GT travelled to Kolkata for their second match against KKR this season. It was played at the Eden Gardens on April 29. Vijay Shankar stole the show once again with an unbeaten half-century. His magnificent batting performance helped the Titans chase down a 180-run target with seven wickets in hand.

GT moved up to the top of the points table thanks to the win against KKR. It will be interesting to see if they can finish at the top of the standings in IPL 2023.

