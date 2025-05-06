  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Hardik Pandya falls for 1 to R Sai Kishore as Shubman Gill takes a well-judged catch in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Hardik Pandya falls for 1 to R Sai Kishore as Shubman Gill takes a well-judged catch in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 06, 2025 21:22 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Hardik Pandya walks back to the pavilion - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in the IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. The all-rounder fell for just one run after top edging a ball while trying to sweep for Shubman Gill to run backward and take the catch at first slip.

Ad

The dismissal continued Pandya's mixed run of scores with the bat in IPL 2025. It was the third time he had fallen for a single-digit score in the tournament so far. Pandya's highest score in IPL 2025 came against Rajasthan Royals (RR) when he made an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

GT peg MI back with wickets at regular intervals

Hardik Pandya's wicket further pulled things in the favor of the Gujarat Titans, who clawed their way back into the innings. After the opening pair of Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, the duo of Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav put on 71 runs for the third wicket.

But the GT spin duo of R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan removed both batters in the space of one over to put the brakes on the MI innings. Jacks fell to the former for 53, sweeping the ball to Sai Sudharsan stationed at the deep backward square boundary. Yadav fell to the latter for 35 after not getting sufficient distance while trying to clear the long-off boundary.

Ad

Pandya's dismissal meant that MI's lower-order had to resurrect the innings and take the five-time champions to a competitive total. GT had earlier won the toss and elected to field first. Kagiso Rabada, who was eligible for selection, was not part of the playing XI nor part of the Impact Players list.

At the time of writing, MI were 129/7 after 18 overs, with Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch at the crease.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications