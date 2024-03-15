"Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? Why are there different rules for him?" - Praveen Kumar tears into MI skipper

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar went after all-rounder Hardik Pandya for skipping red-ball tournaments and called on the BCCI to not provide him preferential treatment.

The 30-year-old has just recovered from an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup and returned to competitive cricket in the DY Patil T20 tournament.

With all the discussions surrounding the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the BCCI annual contract due to them skipping Ranji Trophy games, Praveen Kumar questioned the special treatment given to Hardik for the same.

On Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, he said:

Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? He has to play too. Why are there different rules for him? The BCCI should threaten him. Why would you play just the domestic T20 tournament (DY Patil)? Play all three formats. Or have you played 60-70 Test matches that you will just play T20. The country needs you."

Hardik last played Tests for India in 2018 and stopped committing to the longer format to manage his body. However, he had reportedly given an undertaking to the board to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies during his off-time with the national side.

"Give it in writing that I am not available for Tests" - Praveen Kumar

Despite Hardik Pandya unofficially retiring from Tests, Praveen Kumar called on the all-rounder to confirm the same in writing.

The all-rounder was still handed a place in Grade A of the BCCI annual contract list, and Praveen questioned the Board in addition to Hardik himself.

"Give it in writing that I am not available for Tests. Neither are you committing from it, nor are you withdrawing entirely. The BCCI should also be questioned. You can't twist and mould rules for one player. But I feel that there must have been a discussion. It they think Hardik is an asset in T20 and we don't want his fitness to be affected. Then it's fine," said Praveen.

He added:

"Either that or a player should be informed that he is only going to be considered for T20s and ODIs but not for Tests. That way, a player is satisfied knowing about his future."

While recovering from injury, Hardik was the center of attention during the IPL off-season, having been traded from the Gujarat Titans to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.

The 30-year-old was subsequently made the captain and will lead the side onto the field when they open their 2024 IPL campaign against his former team, Gujarat Titans.