×
Create
Notifications

"Hardik Pandya makes sure India sleeps peacefully tonight" - Twitterati is elated as MI all-rounder comes back into form with a match-winning knock against PBKS

Twitter reactions after Hardik Pandya took MI home in a chase against PBKS
Twitter reactions after Hardik Pandya took MI home in a chase against PBKS
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 29, 2021 12:43 AM IST
News

After three consecutive losses in the second half of the IPL, Mumbai Indians finally registered a win by defeating Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Sourabh Tiwary (45) and Hardik Pandya (40) played starring roles in the chase and shepherded MI towards the target.

Hardik Pandya's return to form with the bat was a huge sigh of relief for the Indian fans as his form is vital for the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav's dismal run continued as he departed for a golden duck today. Ravi Bishnoi castled him out with a beauty.

Fans were elated to witness vintage Hardik Pandya finish in the chase and took to Twitter to express their views on the development. MI fans were also delighted to see their side get off the mark in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Here are some of the best reactions:

You thought I was going to fall ?

| @ImRo45 | #RohitSharma | #Hitman |
| #Rohit | #MumbaiIndians | #Mi|
| #IPL2021| #MIvPBKS | #MIvsPBKS |
| #PBKSvsMI | #PBKSvMI | https://t.co/keGNXDjrqK
#Mumbai #MumbaiIndians
#hardikpandya #PBKSvsMI
That friend who say he has not studied for exam and the top it : https://t.co/K6uE81itd9
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard
Brother of Destruction are back 🥺💙 https://t.co/SkGTiMlZiu
Hardik pandya is back in form finally 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/KQcR7PxIjN
This is not first time hardik pandya
hurted KL rahul. 🙂
#MIvsKXIP https://t.co/EtHDRnVdMW
Hardik makes sure India sleeps peacefully tonight. A humongous sigh of relief. :)
#MIvPBKS
Hardik Pandya is back!

now every indian :- https://t.co/BtxZ1oDF0D
MI fans watching Hardik and Pollard back in form https://t.co/RytCcshwbL
@parthtyagi21 Always said that..There is no replacement of hardik the batter also in this team..He is different and will always be different.. People shouldn't expect him to be consistent.
Hardik Pandya is back in form 🔥😮‍💨
Indians now :-
#mi #TeamIndia https://t.co/1cs6jNAZCw
#PBKSvsMI
Harshal patel hatrick
Ravindra jadeja match wining knock
Hardik pandya match winning knock
Gujju bois on fire😂 https://t.co/V05kfNt7Q5
Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was... 👑💙
Hardik Pandya is back...🔥🔥🔥

#MIvPBKS @mipaltan https://t.co/Z62kqXE5ur
Aakash Chopra reaction after both prediction is right. 😂😂😛.
@cricketaakash

#Aakashavaani
#kkrvsDc #MivsPbks https://t.co/g86Qhq87fM
Without a doubt this win goes in pocket of Saurabh Tiwary!

Played well under pressure ✅
Good Partnership with QDK and Hardik ✅
Rotating strike well ✅
Hitting some Powerful stokes ✅

Also Hardik was seen in good form

Hope this win gives momentum to Mumbai Indians

#MIvPBKS https://t.co/rjHvPCkgJX
This is the brotherhood of Indian Cricket team..Shami knew that Hardik Pandya is struggling with form ,so he kept giving short balls in 2nd last over to score to boost morale of #Pandya.
IPL teams are temporary..Indian team is permanent.
Well done #Shami 👏 #IPL2021 #PBKS #MI https://t.co/ge51lyNRpw

"It was important for Hardik Pandya to spend the time in the middle": Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was relieved to witness MI finally ceasing its three-match losing streak courtesy of a win against PBKS. Rohit frankly admitted that they had not performed up to their standards in the last few games.

He reserved special praise for Hardik Pandya for finishing the game with a blazing knock and for also showing good game awareness skills in the chase. Speaking at the post-match conference, Rohit Sharma said:

"We agree that we didn't play to our potential, but it's a long tournament, and we need to stick to our plans. Reading the situation is very important, and we can take a lot of confidence from that.
'It is important not to lose the guard. The way Hardik understood the situation was very crucial from a team's perspective. It was important for him to spend the time in the middle as he's coming back from an injury."

On Kieron Pollard's crucial all-round contribution against PBKS, Rohit said:

Also Read

"Pollard is one of our key players. He has been a crucial part of the MI side for so many years. He will be very happy to receive the 'Man of the Match' award for his bowling performance."

Mumbai Indians are currently in fifth position in the points table behind KKR. Interestingly, MI and KKR have 10 points apiece, but KKR is ahead in the points table due to their superior net run rate.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी