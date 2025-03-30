Hardik Pandya and R Sai Kishore exchange fiery stares during GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner R Sai Kishore had a heated exchange during the IPL 2025 match on Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident took place during the 15th over of the second innings of the game when MI were batting with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

On the fourth ball of the over, Sai Kishore delivered a full-length ball on the middle-stump line, which was defended on the front foot by Hardik Pandya. The bowler and the batter then stared intently at the other as they approached each other. The on-field umpire swiftly intervened and stopped the duo to prevent things from escalating.

You can watch the heated moment in the video below:

Hardik Pandya started the match well with a magnificent bowling spell of 4-0-29-2 in the first innings. However, things went downhill for him in the second innings, as Pandya played a sedate knock of 11 (17) while the required run rate was high in MI's chase of 197.

MI eventually scored 160/6 and lost the match by 36 runs. R Sai Kishore bowled a decent spell in the second innings and picked up the wicket of Robin Minz (3).

"He's a very good friend of mine"- R Sai Kishore on Hardik Pandya after GT vs MI IPL 2025 match

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, R Sai Kishore played down his on-field exchange with Hardik Pandya, revealing that they are good friends off the field. He said:

"He's a very good friend of mine (Hardik), inside the field it should be like that. Anybody's an opponent, we don't take things personally. We're both competitors, that's how the game should be."

Giving his assessment about the pitch, Kishore continued:

"I felt I wasn't getting as much purchase. Had to bowl for the game, had to bowl as per the situation. Mixed it a bit here and there, but the pitch played better than it looked. He (Suryakumar) played really well, he hit some of my length balls. Got to give it to the batsman when they hit a good shot off a good ball."

He added:

"Shubman was also there to tell me about Surya, I tried to go with my instincts and help the team. I'm actually looking forward to the season, all this while I've been watching a lot of games, learning a lot. I've been honest with myself and worked really hard. Let's hope this is a wonderful season."

What was your favorite moment from the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

