Hardik Pandya smashes 2 massive sixes against his brother Krunal Pandya during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Hardik Pandya was brutal with the bat against his brother Krunal Pandya by hitting two sixes against him during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 7. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the encounter.

Ad

RCB batted first in the match and notched up a daunting total of 221/5 in 20 overs. At the end of 14 overs, MI reached 138/4 in the second innings, needing 84 runs from the last 36 balls. Hardik Pandya then tried to bring the required run rate down in the 15th over by smashing two consecutive massive sixes against his brother, Krunal Pandya.

You can watch the battle between the two Pandya brothers by clicking here.

Ad

Trending

However, Hardik's blazing knock of 42 (15) ended in vain as MI eventually reached 209 for nine and fell 13 runs short of the target. The Pandya brothers were later spotted having a friendly conversation on the ground after the conclusion of the game. You can watch it in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I wanted to win, he also wanted to win, I feel for him"- Krunal Pandya on Hardik after RCB's win vs MI in IPL 2025 match

After the conclusion of the match, Krunal Pandya reflected on his bond with Hardik, saying:

"The bond what we have, we knew one Pandya was supposed to win today. Obviously the love and affection is there for each other is natural, he batted well. I wanted to win, he also wanted to win, I feel for him."

Ad

Shedding light on his thought process while bowling the death overs, Krunal continued:

"When I came on to bowl, when Santner was batting, the leg-side was shorter. The amount of games I've played, this is my tenth IPL season and had to bring my experience to play. Sometimes you have to commit, you have to 100%, the execution to be on your side, I was clear with the execution. It's been fun, Andy and we were out there in LSG for two years, it was a great run. good to know from personal space, the way we were going as a team, played four and won three, we're in a good space."

Krunal Pandya ended up with bowling figures of 4/45 in the match, the best in his IPL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More