Hardik Pandya on track to return from injury for Afghanistan T20Is and IPL: Reports 

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reportedly recovered from his ankle injury as reported in the Times of India (TOI). He will likely return to lead Team India in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, starting on January 11. It quashes earlier reports that the 30-year-old could be out for the Afghanistan series and the following IPL.

Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury in his follow-through while bowling his first over during the Bangladesh clash of the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament and the following South Africa tour.

Sources close to TOI have confirmed Hardik's recovery from injury and said:

"He has completely recovered from his ankle injury. He has been training every day. He should definitely be fit for the IPL and possibly the Afghanistan T20Is. Hardik is fit and fine. InIn facthe has been working out daily. All the talk about him going on to miss the IPL is just rumor.

"There are still almost four months left for IPL 2024, so anything, at this moment, is just speculation."

Hardik also took to Instagram recently to post videos of him working out in the gym and playing with his son Agastya.

During the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on December 9, BCCI secretary Jay Shay said that the champion all-rounder could return to international cricket during the Afghanistan T20I series.

Hardik Pandya has dominated the IPL off-season news with his return to MI

Hardik is set to lead MI in the upcoming IPL season.

Hardik Pandya has swept away the IPL off-season headlines, returning to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), in an all-cash deal with the Gujarat Titans.

Despite being retained by Gujarat Titans (GT) initially, reports soon started emerging of his trade to MI, with the same confirmed a day later. However, the bombshells weren't finished, as Hardik was soon announced as MI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma a few days later.

The move caused tremendous outrage and was met with immense criticism before the dust finally settled down after the IPL 2024 auction on December 19.

It ends Rohit Sharma's time at the helm of MI since 2013 when he led them to all five titles. Meanwhile, Hardik also impressed as captain, leading GT to the title in their maiden IPL appearance in 2022 and final run this year.

He has also been India's T20I skipper since the 2022 World Cup semi-final defeat in Australia, replacing Rohit.

Meanwhile, MI made a series of shrewd acquisitions in the 2024 auction. They bought eight players in total, including World Cup stars Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka.

