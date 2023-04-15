"Harry Brook played like Harry Potter" - Aakash Chopra lauds SRH opener's century in IPL 2023 win against KKR

Aakash Chopra has lauded Harry Brook for smashing a magical century in the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2023 win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Brook smoked an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as SRH set a mammoth 229-run target for KKR after being asked to bat first in Kolkata on Friday, April 14. Their bowlers then restricted Nitish Rana and Co. to 205/7 to register a 23-run win.

Reflecting on SRH's innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Brook, saying:

"Harry Brook played like Harry Potter. He was absolutely sensational. Did he have a bat or a magic wand in his hand? He did an amazing job. This season's first century has come from Harry Brook's bat."

However, the former Indian batter questioned Nitish Rana for not bowling enough spin to the SunRisers Hyderabad opener, explaining:

"There was a slight mistake here as spin should have been brought much earlier. You could have got spin from the first or second over but you got it only in the fourth over and that too intermittently after that. You should have bowled spin and a lot of spin."

Brook smashed 12 fours and three sixes during his innings. Only three of his boundaries came against spin — two fours off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling and one against Suyash Sharma.

"Aiden Markram's half-century was as important as Harry Brook's century" - Aakash Chopra

Harry Brook and Aiden Markram strung together a 72-run third-wicket partnership. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Aiden Markram's blazing knock (50 off 26) helped Brook's cause, observing:

"Aiden Markram's half-century was as important as Harry Brook's century. There is no doubt that Brook's century was very good, he is an amazing player, but the contribution Aiden Markram had in that - scored 50 runs, hit five sixes and all against spin."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the SRH skipper ensured that Brook didn't have to take on the KKR spinners, elaborating:

"He took on Suyash Sharma or Varun Chakaravarthy. He didn't allow Brook to come in front of them. If Brook had come, stayed there for long and tried to hit, the spinners would have got him out. Suyash dropped a caught and bowled."

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav 433 runs scored today! Nightmare day for the bowlers. Brook was brilliant vs Pace and Markram was severe against spin. SRH look a quality side but I still think they aren't playing to their best and that's a scary thought. KKR on the other hand 1/2 #KKRvSRH 433 runs scored today! Nightmare day for the bowlers. Brook was brilliant vs Pace and Markram was severe against spin. SRH look a quality side but I still think they aren't playing to their best and that's a scary thought. KKR on the other hand 1/2 #KKRvSRH

Chopra also praised Abhishek Sharma for playing a quickfire knock while batting out of position. The youngster scored a 17-ball 32 and added 72 runs for the fourth wicket with Brook after Markram's dismissal.

