Harshal Patel pulls off a brilliant diving catch to send Ayush Badoni on his way for 6 in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer Harshal Patel took an excellent running catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni. The incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, March 27, during the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chasing 191, LSG were cruising home thanks to blistering knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. However, neither of them could take the team home, and the onus was on the middle-order batters to help Lucknow cross the line. Badoni, who came in at No.5, looked good during his run-a-ball six, including a boundary, but perished while trying to play a big shot.

It was a googly from Adam Zampa, and the ball was there to hit. Badoni predicted it well and went for a slog sweep over the deep mid-wicket fielder. However, the right-handed batter could only manage to find a top edge and the ball was falling in a no man's zone.

Harshal Patel, stationed at deep midwicket, came running in and dived to take the catch inches away from the ground. The right-arm pacer judged it extremely well to catch the ball inches above the ground.

Watch the clip here:

However, the attempt from Harshal Patel didn't change the fate of the match, as the Super Giants chased down 192 runs with five wickets and 23 balls to spare. Nicholas Pooran smashed a 26-ball 70, including six boundaries and as many maximums, while Mitchell Marsh scored another half-century to set up the win.

"It's about going out there and making an impact" - SRH skipper Pat Cummins after defeat to LSG

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins stressed that they are not too perturbed by the defeat. He pointed out that it is a long tournament, and they will move on from this defeat.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Cummins stated via Cricbuzz:

"You always need one person to bat throughout the innings, like Ishan (Kishan) did the other day, but they bowled really well, never let us off the hook. We got 8 batters, it's about going out there and making an impact. You see things you could have done better, that could have been the difference. It's a long competition, we will get a chance pretty quickly, so we need to move on."

SRH now have one win and a defeat from two games. They will play the Delhi Capitals next in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

