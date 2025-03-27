"Nicholas Pooran is a joke" - Fans hail LSG batter after his 26-ball 70 vs SRH in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran launched a carnage with the bat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Trinidadian smashed 70 off just 26 deliveries to set up Lucknow's run chase.

Chasing 191, the visitors lost Aiden Markram in the second over. However, it didn't dampen LSG's confidence, and it was Pooran's show from there on. The left-handed batter demolished the SRH bowling unit, smashing six boundaries and as many sixes.

Pooran registered an 18-ball fifty - the fourth instance of a batter scoring a half-century within 20 deliveries. The West Indian has a 15-ball fifty that he smashed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Fans went gaga over Nicholas Pooran's extraordinary batting form and praised him on X, labeling him as 'crazy, ' 'mad man,' and 'goat,' among others. Here are some reactions:

"Nicholas Pooran is a joke," South African pacer Wayne Parnell wrote on X.

"You aren’t human if you don’t like watching Nicholas Pooran hit the ball out of the ground. That bat swing >>>>," a fan chimed in.

"Nicholas Pooran is CRAZYYYYYY! Mad man," another fan wrote.

"Pooran is Ipl's Goat #IPL2025," another fan wrote.

Nicholas Pooran played another excellent knock in Lucknow's IPL 2025 opener against the Delhi Capitals. He smashed a 30-ball 75, including six boundaries and seven maximums, to power the team to 209/8 after batting first. However, the Capitals chased down the total with three balls to spare, thanks to an Ashutosh Sharma masterclass.

The left-handed batter is currently the highest scorer in IPL 2025, with 145 runs from two innings at an average of 72.50, including two half-centuries.

LSG inch closer to victory after Nicholas Pooran's blistering knock

Despite losing Markram in the second over, Nicholas Pooran went all guns blazing, while Mitchell Marsh took some time to settle down. LSG posted 77/1 at the end of the powerplay. It's their second-highest score after six overs behind the 80/1 they achieved against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

By the time Pooran got out after scoring 70, the Super Giants' scorecard read 120/2 after 8.4 overs. Marsh also got to his second fifty in a row before Pat Cummins got the better of him.

Although SRH picked up a few quick wickets, LSG found boundaries quite easily to keep the required run rate in check. At the time of writing, Lucknow needed 15 off 30 balls, with Abdul Samad and David Miller in the middle.

