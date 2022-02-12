Harshal Patel reunites with Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹ 10.75 Cr at IPL 2022 Auction

As expected, the Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank at the IPL 2022 Auction for their death-overs specialist Harshal Patel.

The seamer was involved in a massive bidding war with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before Bangalore snapped him back for ₹ 10.75 Cr. The paddle battle started when Patel entered the auction at a base price of ₹ 2 Cr.

Patel was the Purple Cap holder in the IPL in 2021 with 32 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 14.34 and an economy rate of 8.15. He was their most successful bowler as the RCB finished the season making the playoffs.

Harshal Patel is RCB's most expensive buy so far at the IPL 2022 Auction

Patel's spell in the IPL 2021 didn't go unnoticed. His five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians made him the first-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul against the side in the IPL.

He joined the RCB in 2021 after he was traded off by the Delhi Capitals and went on to impress the world with his variation of yorkers, slower balls and cutters that foxed the best batters in the tournament.

After splurging ₹7 crore for the former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, Bangalore were involved in paddle wars for Deepak Hooda and Devdutt Padikkal at the IPL 2022 Auction. However, it was Patel who the management were keen on reacquiring.

It was an absolute show of loyalty from Bangalore to their seamer who clinched key games for them in both stages of the tournament. At the time of writing, RCB was involved with Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in an epic battle for Sri Lanka bowling all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga.

In what came as a shock, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, collapsed while handling the bidding. The Kings were in the lead for Hasaranga at 10.75 crore.

