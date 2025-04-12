Harshal Patel's slower ball ends Priyansh Arya's 13-ball 36 blinder in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Priyansh Arya gave further glimpse of his batting potential before being dismissed by a slower delivery from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Harshal Patel in the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on Saturday (April 12).

Ad

The southpaw was caught by Nitish Reddy, who was stationed outside the 30-yard circle as Arya mistimed a heave on the leg-side. The dismissal brought an end to an entertaining 13-ball 36 from the left-handed batter, who got PBKS off to a blistering start in the Powerplay.

Watch Arya's innings and his dismissal here.

Arya took the SRH opening bowling pair of Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami to the cleaners, using the long handle to great effect and clearing the boundary, more than once. It meant that PBKS raced to their third-fastest team fifty in their IPL history after a mere three overs were bowled in the innings.

Ad

Trending

Priyansh Arya continues six-hitting form after maiden IPL hundred

Priyansh Arya announced himself on the IPL stage in the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. The southpaw produced a Player of the Match performance with 103 runs in 42 ball with seven fours and nine sixes.

It was the second-fastest hundred by an Indian batter in IPL history off just 39 balls and fastest hundred made by an uncapped player in the tournament's history.

Ad

Arya said that PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer had encouraged the batter to play in an aggressive fashion, despite his first-ball dismissal against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match.

"Out of the world feeling, I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me," Arya said at the post-match presentation on Tuesday (via Cricbuzz).

Ad

Earlier on Saturday, PBKS won the toss against SRH and opted to bat first. They made no changes to their playing XI from the team that won against CSK.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 120 for 2 in 10 overs, with Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More