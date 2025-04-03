Harshal Patel takes an excellent catch to end Angkrish Raghuvanshi's knock for 50 in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) debutant Kamindu Mendis dismissed a well-set Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match took place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. The right-handed batter holed out to deep backward, thanks to a stunning catch from Harshal Patel.

As a result, the right-handed batter departed for 50 runs off 32 balls, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. The Knight Riders were reduced to 106/4. During his knock, Raghuvanshi shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane to recover the team from 16/2.

Meanwhile, the dismissal came in the 13th over of KKR’s innings. Kamindu Mendis bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off and Raghuvanshi tried to loft it over extra cover but ended up slicing it off the outside half. The ball went towards the deep backward point where Harshal Patel dived to hold on to the catch. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire, who looked closer to check whether the ball was grounded before being caught. The replays showed that the hands were underneath the ball.

SRH bounce back against KKR in IPL 2025 clash

With wickets of skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SRH bounced back against KKR in the IPL 2025 clash.

At the time of writing, KKR were 122/4 after 15 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh at the crease.

Earlier, Mohammad Shami and skipper Pat Cummins dismissed openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock for single-digit scores.

The two teams are coming on the back of losses. KKR lost to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, the SunRisers lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last outing in Vizag. Coincidentally, both teams have one win each after three games.

Pat Cummins and company will be keen to avenge their loss to KKR, who beat them in the IPL 2024 final to lift their third trophy in the T20 league. Last year, they lost three consecutive matches against the Knight Riders.

