"Have always been a fan of biryani" - Mohammed Shami shares his Eid memories

Punjab Kings recently posted a video on social media where Mohammed Shami, along with Sarfaraz Khan and Shahrukh Khan, shared their childhood memories from Eid. Shami revealed that his friends always used to ask for his mother's Biryani as she is a brilliant cook. The Indian seamer also proclaimed to be a big lover of Biryani himself.

Punjab Kings shared the clip on Twitter

"Our Kings share their favourite Eid memories, their love for biryani, sheer khurma and much more."

In the clip, Mohammed Shami said:

"When we were young, those who didn't keep roza were the first ones to get ready because they waited a long time for the festival. It used to feel really nice as guests would come home for a get together and we would enjoy a lot. Eid is always celebrated nicely, all of us embracing and hugging each other. As far as the memories are concerned, we could see happiness during such festivals."

Adding further, the fast bowler talked about his love for Biryani and what kind of sweets they enjoyed on the special occasion.

"Talking about food during Eid, we had phirni and sevai was always there in sweets. As for me, I have always been a fan of biryani, so we would wait anxiously for Eid. Friends would always request for biryani because my mother makes really good biryani. From Punjab Kings, me and my family, I'd like to wish Eid Mubarak to all of you. Stay safe and stay home," Mohammed Shami added.

Punjab Kings had a mixed campaign in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely. The Punjab franchise was in sixth spot on the points table, with 3 wins from 8 games.

Mohammed Shami named in India's squad for WTC and England Test series

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Mohammed Shami suffered a right forearm fracture after taking a hit while batting in the first Test against Australia last December. The injury forced Shami to miss the final three Tests against Australia and the entire home leg against England.

He subsequently returned to action during the IPL. As expected, Shami has been named in India's 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship, which will be followed by a 5-match Test series against England.

Mohammed Shami will undoubtedly have a massive role to play if India want to win their next two assignments. The bowler has been one of the primary reasons why India have climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings.

In 50 Tests, the 30-year-old has claimed 180 wickets at an average of 27.58 and will look to add more to his tally in the upcoming tournaments.

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak 😇 Stay safe , stay home 🤗 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/V7kxxhCnNE — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 14, 2021