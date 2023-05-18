"Have to believe it if it’s from the GOAT"- DC batter Rilee Rossouw reacts to AB de Villiers' tweets about his sixes against PBKS

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rilee Rossouw reacted to AB de Villiers' tweets about his sixes against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday night in Dharamshala. Rossouw was the star performer for DC, as his match-winning 82* helped them beat the PBKS side by 15 runs in the 64th match of IPL 2023.

The Proteas batter rightfully received the Player of the Match award for his magnificent batting performance, which ended up trumping Liam Livingstone's racy 94 for the men in red. His scintillating 37-ball knock was studded with six sixes and as many fours. Rossouw's powerful hitting caught the attention of his fellow countryman AB de Villiers. He took to Twitter and marvelled at the distance Russouw got on one of his hits. While the official word from the broadcaster was that the ball had travelled 96 metres, ABD was clearly of the view that it probably was a bigger hit, "Maybe196 m," he joked.

Delhi Capitals compiled AB de Villiers' tweets on the matter into an image and shared it on their official Instagram handle. Rilee Rossouw took note of it and commented:

Have to believe it if it’s from the GOAT 🐐 😆

"Thanks to the support staff that backed me to play"- Rilee Rossouw after match-winning knock vs PBKS

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rilee Rossouw expressed gratitude towards the DC team management for backing him and giving him further opportunities after he had failed in a couple of games earlier in the season. He said:

"It's long overdue [Maiden fifty in IPL]. Thanks to the support staff that backed me to play today. So, just chuffed that up and got a good performance for my team. [On his innings today] First of all, it's a good wicket out there that suited our game.

He further added:

"The openers put on a good partnership and it was all about carrying on from that. [Dropped catches] I don't have to bowl, so I don't have to worry. I was worried about taking the catches and stopping the runs. Livingstone lplayed an unbelievable knock but we're glad to get over the line.

Delhi Capitals will face CSK in their final league match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 20th. They could spoil CSK's party by signing off with a win.

