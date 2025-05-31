“Have you ever played this Roadrash, NFS game?” - R Ashwin’s stunning take on Jasprit Bumrah after GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a stunning take on Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah played a key role in Mumbai winning the IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30.

Ad

MI beat GT by 20 runs in Mullanpur to win the Eliminator and seal their spot in the second qualifier, where they will meet the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, June 1. Gujarat were cruising at one point before Bumrah dismissed Washington Sundar for 48, which proved to be the turning point in the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin, praising Bumrah, said that the pacer is like a cheat code in T20 cricket. He bowled a magnificent 18th over, giving away only nine runs, which put Gujarat under pressure during a mammoth 229-run chase.

Ad

Trending

"This game could have gone even closer if Jasprit Bumrah's over didn't happen. The asking rate was like 12, 13, 14, but he gave like 7 or 8 runs in his last two overs. Rahul Tewatia hit him for a six but still, the way he came back and gave one run in the next two balls, that defines Bumrah," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’ (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

"I had tweeted during the T20 World Cup that Bumrah is a cheat code in today's T20 cricket. Have you ever played this road rash, NFS game? It's a cheat code," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his class under pressure and reminded everyone why he is hailed as the best in the business. He gave away only 27 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 6.8 and picked up a wicket as well.

Ad

"Jasprit Bumrah makes a captain look better than they actually are" - Ravichandran Ashwin

In the same video, Ravichandran Ashwin added to his praise of Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting his ability to bowl accurate yorkers, effective variations, and how he makes a captain look better.

"If you play these games, you can enter a code, and you can run faster. You can beat everyone else. It's a cheat code. In today's world, as a captain, sometimes I feel Jasprit Bumrah makes a captain look better than they actually are. The way he nails those yorkers, changes up his slower balls," he said.

Ad

Bumrah has indeed been phenomenal with the ball for MI this season, playing a massive role in their turnaround and entry into the playoffs and eventually the second qualifier.

He has bagged 18 wickets from just 11 matches this season and has been extremely consistent. Bumrah has maintained an exceptional average of 15.33 and an economy rate of 6.36.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More