"Have heard the atmosphere is unbelievable": Harry Brook reacts to SRH signing in IPL Auction 2023

England batter Harry Brook on Monday recorded a special message for fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the franchise bought him on Friday, December 23, during the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

Brook, who had set his base price for the auction at INR 1.5 crore, saw a heavy bidding war between the three franchises.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the first team to bid for the England batter, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing a challenger to RR's bid. RCB stepped behind the bidding at INR 5 crore.

It looked as though Rajasthan was set to pen a deal for the Yorkshire player, just before Sunrisers Hyderabad jostled the bid further. Both RR and SRH were aggressively bidding for the England middle-order batter as it breached the INR crore-mark.

SRH finally acquired the services of Brook after winning the bid at INR 13.25 crores, with Rajasthan out of the race. Brook became the first deal for the Sunrisers in the mini-auction.

While reacting to his signing and opening up on his excitement to play for the Orange Army in IPL 2023, Brook recorded a 18-second video uploaded on Sunrisers Hyderabad's social media platforms.

The 23-year-old said:

"Hi Orange Army, I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity to come to the IPL this year. And I am really looking forward to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I have heard the atmosphere is unbelievable. One of the best grounds in the comp. I am really excited to bat at the Uppal."

What is the T20 record of Harry Brook?

Brook made his T20I debut for England earlier in January and has played 20 matches in the shortest format. He was part of England's T20 World Cup triumph in Australia last month.

Brook has amassed 2432 runs in 93 T20 innings at a strike rate of 148.38, including nine fifties and a century. He has also played for the Northern Superchargers (Men's Hundred), Hobart Hurricanes (BBL), and Lahore Qalandars (PSL).

