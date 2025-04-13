"Have been in touch with him" - Abhishek Sharma's big revelation about Team India star after match-winning century in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma thanked India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, after his match-winning century against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 12. The 24-year-old had struggled for form in SRH's first five outings, scoring only 51 runs at an average of 10.20.

Abhishek's lack of runs meant SRH lost four consecutive games after winning their season opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the youngster finally broke out of his slump with a scintillating 141 off 55 deliveries in a knock that included 14 boundaries and 10 maximums. Abhishek's 141 was the third-highest score in IPL history and the highest by an Indian batter.

The blistering innings helped SRH chase down a seemingly improbable 246 in a mere 18.3 overs.

Talking to the broadcasters post-game, Abhishek thanked former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for helping him overcome the recent poor run.

"This one is very special and I was thinking that I wanted to break the losing streak, it was very tough as a player and as a youngster, but the mood in the team was very good. Special mention to Yuvi (paaji), I have been talking to him and also thanks to Suryakumar Yadav as well. I have been in touch with him and he has been there for me," he said (via Cricbuzz).

Abhishek shared an incredible opening partnership of 171 from 74 balls with Travis Head as the duo lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"Special mention to the team and captain" - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma praised SRH skipper Pat Cummins and the entire team for maintaining an excellent atmosphere despite the recent losing streak. After an outstanding 2024 season, SRH were among the massive favorites to win the title in IPL 2025.

However, they were at the bottom of the table with a lone win in five matches, coming into the PBKS encounter.

"It's not easy for any player to go through that form. Special mention to the team and captain, very simple message to the batters although I was not doing well. Had a talk with Travis and it was a special day for both of us," said Abhishek (Via Cricbuzz).

Abhishek was the easy choice for Player of the Match honors as SRH moved to eighth on the standings with the second-highest run-chase in IPL history. The Orange Army will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in another home fixture on April 17.

