“He is being too adamant” - Former India batter’s brutal attack on Ruturaj Gaikwad after RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for being adamant and not forthcoming in accepting the side's mistakes in the opening three matches of IPL 2025. Tiwary's remarks came after CSK lost their second consecutive outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30.

After winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK suffered a 50-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai. Yet, Gaikwad surprisingly wasn't too upset with the loss and even said that the side lost by 'only 50 runs' in the post-match presentation.

Talking about Gaikwad after CSK's six-run loss to RR, Tiwary told Cricbuzz (via Hindustan Times):

"The kind of statements Ruturaj Gaikwad has been giving after the matches, I cannot digest them. It seems like he is being too adamant and not accepting that mistakes are being made. In the last match against RCB, when MS Dhoni batted at No.9, Ruturaj Gaikwad said he was happy that the side lost by just 50 runs. This is no statement to give."

Against RR, CSK was left to chase a massive 183 to win despite the bowlers making a comeback after a torrid powerplay. However, the Men in Yellow fell just short by six runs despite a well-made 44-ball 63 by Gaikwad.

"He wants to speak his mind but cannot" - Manoj Tiwary on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Manoj Tiwary further believes Ruturaj Gaikwad is shying away from speaking his mind for the sake of the team. Gaikwad endured a sub-par maiden season as CSK skipper in IPL 2024, with the side missing out on playoff qualification.

"The entire world was saying Dhoni should have batted higher. I think captain Gaikwad is under too much pressure. I think he wants to speak his mind but cannot. Either he wants to defend the team because he is the captain," Tiwary said (as per the aforementioned source).

The latest defeat has CSK reeling in the seventh spot on the points table with a lone win in three matches. They will look to break their two-game losing streak in their next encounter against the red-hot Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on April 5.

