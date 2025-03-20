"He has also been made the Indian team's vice-captain in the T20 format" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for Delhi Capitals players in IPL 2025

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has picked Axar Patel as the Delhi Capitals (DC) player with the greatest opportunity in IPL 2025. He noted that the spin-bowling all-rounder has a chance to showcase his leadership skills, especially since he was also appointed Team India's T20I vice-captain recently.

DC retained Axar for ₹16.50 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They recently appointed him as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that IPL 2025 presents a massive opportunity to Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel.

"The first opportunity is for Axar Patel, an untested captain but a captain who has the ability, who pulls his weight into the side with a lot of performance. The guy is sorted and extremely calm, and can take the team forward properly. That's what we feel. He is coming with domestic experience," he said (9:30).

"However, it will be worth watching how he manages an IPL team. He has also been made the Indian team's vice-captain in the T20 format. So it is a huge, huge, huge opportunity," Chopra added.

Axar Patel had mixed returns in IPL 2024. He scored 235 runs at a strike rate of 131.28 in 12 hits and picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 in 14 innings last season.

"He should ideally open, but shouldn't go below No. 3 at all" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul in IPL 2025

KL Rahul opened for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose KL Rahul as another Delhi Capitals player with a great opportunity in IPL 2025 as long as he gets a suitable batting position.

"KL Rahul - again another opportunity. He should ideally open, but shouldn't go below No. 3 at all. I really hope that he gets his place to bat, or would he be moved up and down the order. That's the problem with the name Rahul, whether it's Rahul Dravid or KL Rahul. You are always shuffled based on the team's need," he said (10:00).

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player opined that Karun Nair and Ashutosh Sharma might get chances to showcase their credentials.

"The same is the case with Karun Nair. He might get a chance since Harry Brook is not there. Opportunity for Ashutosh Sharma. Can he repeat the success? So these are a few opportunities for this team's players," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that IPL 2025 presents a great opportunity to the Delhi Capitals as a franchise. He pointed out that the IPL 2020 finalists have yet to win a title, and barring the Punjab Kings (PBKS), have the most ordinary overall record in the prestigious league's 17-year history.

