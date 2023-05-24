"He has amazing numbers vs Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma" - Aakash Chopra wants Lucknow Super Giants to play Amit Mishra in Eliminator vs MI

Aakash Chopra wants the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to include Amit Mishra in their bowling lineup for the IPL 2023 Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two teams will square off at Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24. Mishra, who has picked up seven wickets in as many games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, hasn't featured in LSG's bowling lineup for their last two games, including the clash against MI at home.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged the Lucknow Super Giants to play Mishra, reasoning:

"Lucknow should make only one change. Play one more spinner in the form of Amit Mishra because he has amazing numbers vs Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Play him, get him to bowl and pick up wickets."

The former Indian opener also wants Krunal Pandya and Co. to play Avesh Khan ahead of Mohsin Khan, explaining:

"You have to bowl 12 overs of spin - Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi. Then you can get Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and either Mohsin Khan or Avesh Khan to bowl the remaining eight overs. Avesh will be a better option on such a pitch. He bowls cutters on a pitch where the ball is getting stuck."

Mohsin bowled a match-winning final over in the league game against MI. However, the left-arm seamer conceded 15 runs in the solitary over he bowled in LSG's last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, with Yash Thakur preferred ahead of him at the death.

"Quinton de Kock will have problems here in front of Piyush Chawla" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants' batting issues

Piyush Chawla dismissed Quinton de Kock in the last meeting between the two sides. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted the Lucknow Super Giants' batting issues heading into the knockout game, elaborating:

"There are concerns in batting, let's be honest. Quinton de Kock will have problems here in front of Piyush Chawla. Prerak Mankad can play alright but he is a young Indian and then Karan Sharma."

The renowned commentator reckons Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran might have contrasting returns on the Chepauk surface, observing:

"This pitch will not suit Marcus Stoinis as well. I feel it might suit Nicholas Pooran because he has the ability to play the big shots. Then Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni."

Stoinis was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 89 off 47 deliveries in the Lucknow Super Giants' league-phase clash against the Mumbai Indians. Pooran scored an unbeaten run-a-ball eight on that occasion, with Krunal Pandya, who retired hurt after a 42-ball 49, being the other main contributor with the bat.

