"He is back in good form" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma ahead of MI's IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have a formidable side heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He pointed out that Rohit Sharma has also returned to run-scoring ways with back-to-back half-centuries.

MI will host LSG in Match 45 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai in the afternoon game on Sunday, April 27. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 76 off 45 deliveries in MI's nine-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 20, following it up with a 46-ball 70 in their seven-wicket victory against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) three days later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Mumbai Indians thrashed the SunRisers Hyderabad in their last game, with Rohit taking the opposition attack to the cleaners.

"Mumbai have a good team. The way they destroyed Hyderabad in the last match, it was a one-sided match. They hit a lot, and Rohit Sharma was responsible for that. He has scored two successive half-centuries after nine years. So he is back in good form," he said (8:40).

Chopra added that MI don't have any batting concerns, considering that Suryakumar Yadav is back to his best and Ryan Rickelton has also been among the runs.

"We have now seen Suryakumar Yadav's proper Surya avatar, the bhau one, where he has played all kinds of shots. He is looking brilliant. Ryan Rickelton has also played a few good knocks. Batting is not a concern," he observed.

With 373 runs at a strike rate of 166.51 in nine innings, Suryakumar Yadav is MI's highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. While Rohit Sharma has amassed 228 runs at a strike rate of 154.05 in eight innings, Ryan Rickelton has scored 215 runs at a strike rate of 146.25 in his nine hits.

"The spin bowling looks slightly weak" - Aakash Chopra on MI's bowling ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Vignesh Puthur (right) conceded 15 runs in the only over he bowled in MI's previous game against SRH. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on MI's bowling ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against LSG, Aakash Chopra opined that Vignesh Puthur could be a slight weak link in the spin-bowling department.

"They dismissed four batters in the powerplay in the last match. So bowling is also not like it's a concern whatsoever. They are the better team. The spin bowling looks slightly weak. Vignesh Puthur might not do that well here. If Karn Sharma is available, he might be seen playing," he said (9:20) in the same video.

While picking MI as the favorites for Sunday's game, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that a win for the home team will make the playoff qualification race more interesting.

"In whose favor are the scales tilted? I would go with Team Mumbai, and if Mumbai win this match, it will be balle balle for them, and Lucknow will go towards thalle thalle, because a constant rise is not being seen for Lucknow. Mumbai have registered four consecutive wins. If they make it five wins, they will be ready to reach the playoffs, and the race will heat up," Chopra observed.

With 10 points from nine games, the Mumbai Indians are placed fifth on the IPL 2025 points table. A win in Sunday's game could help the five-time champions climb into the second position in the standings.

