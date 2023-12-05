"He is basically a mystery bowler who can bowl with the new ball" - Irfan Pathan suggests a spinner RCB could look to acquire at the IPL 2024 auction

Irfan Pathan feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could look to buy Mujeeb Ur Rahman at the IPL 2024 auction if they are unable to reacquire Wanindu Hasaranga at a cheaper price.

The Bangalore-based franchise released Hasaranga, who was signed for a whopping ₹10.75 crore, ahead of the upcoming auction. They also released a couple of other big-ticket bowlers, Harshal Patel (₹10.75 crore) and Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore), and traded in Cameron Green for ₹17.50 crore from the Mumbai Indians.

While previewing the auction on Star Sports, Pathan termed Green as a crucial acquisition for RCB and suggested Mujeeb as an alternative to Hasaranga. He reasoned:

"If you look at their squad, with Cameron Green coming in, they have their biggest headache sorted. The middle muddle is sorted. They will have to sort out their bowling. If they can get Hasaranga back at a cheaper price, well and good."

The former India all-rounder added:

"If not, they can go for guys like Mujeeb. Mujeeb is a guy who can actually take the pitch away from the equation. He is basically a mystery bowler who can bowl with the new ball and he can be pretty handy in those sorts of tough conditions for bowlers."

Mujeeb wasn't part of any of the franchises in IPL 2023. The Afghanistan mystery spinner picked up eight wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 5.59 in nine games in the 2023 World Cup but was found wanting as a fielder.

"You might see Mitchell Starc playing for RCB" - Irfan Pathan

Mitchell Starc has made himself available for the IPL 2024 auction. [P/C: Twitter]

Irfan Pathan sees Mitchell Starc potentially playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. He elaborated:

"I really think you might see Mitchell Starc playing for RCB because he was there before. They would want him there as well because being a left-armer, bowling 140-plus, having that extra pace in those types of pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be of utmost importance for RCB."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Vyshak Vijaykumar's impressive performances in IPL 2023 might have tempted the three-time finalists to release Harshal Patel ahead of the auction. He said:

"They have a very underrated bowler right now, which people might not be talking about, that's Vyshak Vijaykumar, who came as a replacement. I thought there were quite a few things to like about him. His slower one was very impressive and that is why I think RCB have taken the decision to leave out Harshal Patel."

RCB have a remaining purse of ₹23.25 crore and can buy a maximum of six players, which includes three overseas vacancies. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green will likely take three of the four overseas spots in their preferred playing XI.

Although they have Reece Topley as a foreign seamer, they will want to bolster their bowling department, especially considering the England left-arm seamer's injury-riddled past.

