"He beat Mumbai in Mumbai with only 5 bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on Rajat Patidar ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar's batting and leadership as one of the biggest positives for the franchise ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He noted that the middle-order batter has been scoring his runs at an excellent strike rate and managing his bowling resources brilliantly.

RCB will host DC in Match 24 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. The three-time runners-up have garnered six points from four games and are placed third on the points table, a rung below Axar Patel and company, who also have six points but have a better net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that RCB do not have too many concerns heading into their IPL 2025 clash against DC, with Patidar being their biggest plus.

"Are there any things they need to look at closely? Not a lot, actually. They are doing really well. The first thing is that Rajat Patidar is doing extremely well as the new Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain. He is managing the team beautifully. He scores runs at a strike rate of 200 when he comes to bat," Chopra said (2:05).

"He used to hit only straight earlier, but is also playing the scoop shots now because people have started placing fielders in different places. He is doing all of that and a lot more. In captaincy, he managed with five bowlers. He beat Mumbai in Mumbai with only five bowlers," he added.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player pointed out that Patidar has used his bowlers effectively.

"He is utilizing them very well as to when to bring on Yash Dayal and when to bring on Josh Hazleweood. Spin bowling has been a concern, but Suyash Sharma has bowled well in patches. Krunal Pandya bowled well in the first match and the last match. There is no problem seeing which you would say RCB would have to change that to progress," Chopra elaborated.

Rajat Patidar has smashed 161 runs at a strike rate of 175.00 in four innings in IPL 2025. He used only five bowlers in RCB's 12-run win in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on April 7.

"They have played differently away" - Aakash Chopra on RCB needing to win home games in IPL 2025

RCB lost to GT in their first home game of IPL 2025.

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have fared better in away games than at home in IPL 2025.

"They have played differently away. The only game that wasn't good was at home. The one problem for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past also has been how to make their home a fortress. A general philosophy is that you should win five of seven home games if you want to be a very successful team," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rajat Patidar and company must win most of their six remaining home games to harbor hopes of lifting the IPL 2025 trophy.

"Then you get three away wins somewhere or other. They have already won three away. Now they need to win five at home. In my opinion, this is the success mantra for RCB if they have to progress this time and lift the trophy. They will have to make their home a fortress," Chopra observed.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians in their first three away games in IPL 2025. However, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their only home game thus far.

