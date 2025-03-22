"He can actually make or break this RCB season" - Aakash Chopra on RCB players to watch out for in IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has picked Rajat Patidar as one of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players to watch out for in their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He opined that the franchise's new skipper's performances could define their season.

RCB retained Patidar for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They subsequently appointed him as their skipper for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener chose Patidar as one of the visiting players in focus in the IPL 2025 opener between RCB and KKR in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

"Firstly, I would say Rajat Patidar, as to how he plays. Phil Salt is returning home in a way as he garnered a lot of attention here only and then got a lot of money. KKR couldn't retain him and RCB took him. He likes this ground. Rajat Patidar the batter, you need to keep your eyes on him as he can actually make or break this RCB season," he said (8:10).

Chopra noted that Patidar would have to play spin well considering the likely presence of two or three English batters in the visitors' batting lineup.

"He will have to play spin well. Virat Kohli is there for sure, but then there is Liam Livingstone on one side and Phil Salt at the top. It seems like Jacob Bethell might play because he was practicing a lot. So Rajat Patidar is the player to watch out for," Chopra elaborated.

With 395 runs at a strike rate of 177.13 in 13 innings, Rajat Patidar was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's third-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. Only Virat Kohli (741) and Faf du Plessis (438) scored more runs than him for the franchise last season.

"I am thinking about Bhuvneshwar Kumar" - Aakash Chopra on the other RCB player to watch out for in IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

RCB acquired Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra named Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler to watch out for in Saturday's game.

"I am thinking about Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Why am I saying that? What do you need to stop Kolkata? It's a new association for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and there will be a lot of responsibility on him. Why are Bengaluru able to think that they could win this time?" he said (10:45).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the swing bowler can put RCB in an advantageous position if he strikes a few blows with the new ball.

"It's because they have Yash Dayal from one end, Josh Hazlewood will be there with him, and then, of course, Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. He gets the ball to swing. The conditions will be overcast in Kolkata. If it swings and he picks up two or three wickets, suddenly you start feeling a lot more confident. So to establish himself once again in a new place will be the big difference," Chopra observed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) third-highest wicket-taker in their run to the final in IPL 2024. The veteran India seamer picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.35 in 16 innings last season.

