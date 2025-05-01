"He has cleared all age-verification protocols" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach clears the air around questions on his age amid IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in the limelight after his record-breaking century in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. However, his age has been a topic of debate. His coach how now cleared the air regarding the same.

The RR batter became the youngest player in IPL history to score a century, achieving the feat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the age of just 14 years. While he has been praised by one and all for his unbelievable talent, there have been question marks on his age, with people doubting if he is actually just 14 years old.

Notably, Vaibhav Suryavanshi began his journey at the Zenith Cricket Academy. His coach at the academy, Manish Ojha, has put an end to all rumors regarding his age.

“He has cleared all age-verification protocols, including a bone density test conducted under BCCI supervision," he told Dainik Bhaskar (via News18).

He added that the young RR opener is an asset to the country and should not be subjected to baseless criticism.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not just a cricketer – he’s an asset to the country. It’s our duty to protect him from baseless criticism and let him focus entirely on the game," he said.

The left-hander smashed a 38-ball 101 to help Rajasthan secure a much-needed win and keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi fire against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action once again as RR host Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. Rajasthan will look to build on the confidence from their previous win. Every game is a must-win affair for them to have any chance of making the playoffs.

The team will be under pressure facing an in-form MI side, who have won their last five matches and have been unstoppable. While Suryavanshi smashed some top bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in the last match, it will be interesting to see if he can bat with the same approach and replicate his performance against seasoned MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

The two are in good rhythm as well. Bumrah picked up four wickets in their last match while Boult impressed with three wickets. It will be a contest to watch out for when the youngster comes up against two of the best pacers in world cricket.

