"He is coming after setting the BBL on fire" - Aakash Chopra picks Punjab Kings' gun overseas players as their strength heading into IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) new acquisition Matthew Short is coming into IPL 2023 after setting the Big Bash League (BBL) on fire. The former Indian opener also picked the franchise's gun overseas players as their strength heading into the tournament.

PBKS named Short as Jonny Bairstow's replacement after the latter was ruled out of this year's edition of the Indian Premier League. The Australian all-rounder might be seen opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan.

While reflecting on the Punjab Kings' strengths in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra termed Short a good acquisition, reasoning:

"Jonny Bairstow is no longer a part of this team. He will not be available for this year's IPL. Matthew Short has been taken in his place. Matthew Short is the same guy who plays for the Adelaide Strikers - opens the batting, bowls off-spin and he is coming after setting the BBL on fire."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels Jonny Bairstow, who reportedly did not get a NOC from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to play in the IPL, will be missed by the Punjab Kings, saying:

"Jonny was absolutely incredible. He suffered a weird injury on the golf course, missed the World Cup after that and is also going to miss the IPL now. It is being tried to make him ready for the World Cup and the Ashes."

Chopra is also unsure whether Matthew Short can replicate his BBL performances in the IPL, elaborating:

"Matthew Short is not a keeper. He is a batter, opener and can bowl off-spin. We shall find out if his off-spin will work in these conditions but he is a good batter. However, it is also true that at times players who have excelled in the BBL are unable to perform that well after coming here."

Short amassed 458 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.47 for the Adelaide Strikers in the 2022-23 edition of the BBL. He also snared 11 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 7.13.

"All four are match-winners in their own right" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' likely overseas picks in the playing XI

The Punjab Kings will hope Liam Livingstone is at the top of his game in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings can field four formidable overseas players in their playing XI, observing:

"When you try to see this team's strength, they can have gun overseas players. If they want, they can play Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short at the top, Sam Curran down the order, and along with them Kagiso Rabada. All four are match-winners in their own right."

However, Chopra added that Indian batting could prove to be PBKS' Achilles heel. He highlighted that the franchise did not acquire a suitable replacement for Mayank Agarwal at the auction.

