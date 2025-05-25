"He confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6" - Preity Zinta blasts third umpire over contentious decision in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta slammed the third umpire for a blatant missed call in the side's final over defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The play in question happened during the first innings when PBKS were on 141/4 in the 15th over.

Ad

Middle-order batter Shashank Singh pulled DC pacer Mohit Sharma's back-of-a-length delivery down the ground. Karun Nair, on the long-on boundary, tried to flick the ball back inside the boundary rope but felt his foot touched the rope in the attempt and conceded a six.

Yet, the third umpire looked at the replays and deemed Nair's fielding efforts successful, ruling it as just a single that the batters ran.

After the game, Zinta responded to a post by an X user on her handle, blasting the call.

Ad

Trending

"In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case !" she said.

Unfortunately for PBKS, the five runs proved costly as they lost the DC encounter in the final over with three balls remaining. Despite scoring 206 with the bat, PBKS' bowlers lacked discipline as DC completed the chase only four down.

Ad

PBKS blow opportunity to take stranglehold on top two finish

While PBKS have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the defeat to DC massively dented their chance of finishing in the top two. A win would have taken PBKS to 19 points and almost sealed a finish in the top two.

However, they are still stuck on 17 points with a game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) remaining in the league stage. A loss in that outing will relegate PBKS to a third or fourth-place finish heading into the playoffs.

To finish in the top two, PBKS will have to win their final encounter against MI and hope either Gujarat Titans (GT) lose their league stage finale to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lose theirs to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) or win by a small enough margin that PBKS' net run rate remains ahead of RCB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More