"He delivered when it mattered the most " - Fans react to Rajat Patidar's spirited knock in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar roared back to form with a fine half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday in the ongoing IPL 2024.

After being asked to bat first, RCB found themselves in a precarious position, with Virat Kohli and debutant Will Jacks falling early. Patidar walked out to bat at No. 4 when Bengaluru were 23/2 in 3.4 overs.

The 30-year-old countered the Mumbai bowlers with great aplomb, hitting four sixes and three fours during his stay at the crease. He finished with 50 runs off 26 balls at an impressive strike rate of 192.31.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Patidar for his fantastic batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few RCB supporters expressed their pleasure over Patidar's return to form following a string of failures in the earlier encounters.

"Rajat Patidar back to 2022 form ?" a fan commented.

"Well played Rajat Patidar 50(26). Keep this form throughout the season." wrote another.

"There are very few better than Rajat Patidar when he is in form. I hope he builds on from this match." chimed in another fan.

Many fans were impressed by Rajat Patidar's positive intent under pressure as the batter took a counter-attacking approach to bail his team out of trouble following a shaky start.

"This is the intent you need,very well played Rajat patidar." wrote a fan.

Finally, Rajat Patidar played an impactful knock for RCB today. 50(26) including 3 fours and 4 sixes, this is what is expected from him. Well played, Rajat Patidar." wrote yet another.

"Well batted starboy, Rajat Patidar. Those two sixes were huge." posted a user.

Patidar was dismissed in the 12th over after being caught behind off Gerald Coetzee's bowling. He formed a stunning 82-run stand with Faf du Plessis for the third wicket to steady the ship for RCB.

Rajat Patidar impressed Virat Kohli with an authoritative six to Hardik Pandya

MI skipper Hardik Pandya came into the attack in the 10th over. On the penultimate ball of the over, he was hit for a stunning six over long on by Patidar.

It was pitched on the good length on the off stump. Patidar responded with a glorious shot to hit a huge six. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli seemed mighty impressed by the hit.

Kohli's reaction was captured by the cameraman, and the star batter seemed to have enjoyed the maximum thoroughly. You can watch the video of the six below:

RCB will be keen to secure two valuable points by trumping MI. With just a solitary win to their name from five outings, they are currently placed at the ninth place in the IPL 2024 points table.