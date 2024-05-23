"He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy" - Kevin Pietersen urges Virat Kohli to leave RCB after IPL 2024 elimination

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen called on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli to move to a different franchise in pursuit of his elusive IPL title after the side's defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22. Despite winning six consecutive games to qualify for the playoffs, RCB struggled in the knockout game and surrendered to RR by four wickets to bow out of the tournament.

It made it 17 seasons since the league inception that RCB have come up short of their ultimate goal. Kohli has been with the franchise since the maiden edition and is the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,004 runs.

The 35-year-old was in top form yet again this season, leading the run-scoring charts with 741 runs at an average of almost 62 in 15 outings.

Following RCB's ouster from IPL 2024, Pietersen called for Kohli to consider moving to another franchise to win his maiden title.

"I have said it before and I will say it again -- the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard -- won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy," said Pietersen.

Kohli got off to a terrific start in the Eliminator but was dismissed by former RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for 33 off 24 deliveries.

It meant RCB could only muster 172/8 in their 20 overs and RR completed the chase in 19 overs.

"Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go" - Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen further stated that Virat Kohli should move to his birthplace Delhi and play for the Capitals in the future.

Like RCB, Delhi Capitals (DC) have never won an IPL title despite being part of the league from the maiden season.

"I actually think it should be Delhi. Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away, and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. Why can't he go back? Delhi are as desperate as Bengaluru. I think it's about time Virat thought long and hard. Beckham left, Ronaldo left, Messi left, Harry Kane just left Spurs and went to Bayern Munich," said Pietersen.

Despite Pietersen's claims, Kohli has stated several times during his career that he would never play for any franchise other than RCB.

With the Mega Auction coming up before IPL 2025, the side will look to build a new core around Kohli in an attempt to break through.

