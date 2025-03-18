"He has different perspectives about things" - PBKS batter makes huge statement on Prithvi Shaw ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh believes the out-of-favor Prithvi Shaw must modify his unique perspectives about several things to return to his best. The 25-year-old enjoyed incredible success across formats from the Under-19 to the international level at the start of his career.

Ad

However, with his fitness and work ethic often being questioned, Shaw's trajectory has sunk lower and lower by the year. It reached an all-time low when the talented batter went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction after spending seven years with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Speaking about Shaw on the YouTube channel 'Shubhankar Mishra,' Shashank said (via India Today):

"I know him since I’ve played club cricket with him in Bombay. If you ask me what’s wrong with him, he has different perspectives about things. If he changes his point of views regarding a few of those things, like work ethics, fitness and discipline. Maybe he is working on improving those, but if he can modify some of those aspects he can become even better."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"If he can return to doing his basics, I think he can achieve anything. I know him since the last 13 years, I used to play with him in Bombay (Mumbai)."

Shaw has endured a dismal last two IPL seasons for DC, playing only eight games on each occasion. The 25-year-old averaged under 25 last year, scoring only 198 runs.

When did Prithvi Shaw last play for India?

Prithvi Shaw's Test career went from great to bad in no time [Credit: Getty]

Following his incredible Under-19 success, Prithvi Shaw debuted for India in Tests in 2018. The right-hander scored a breathtaking century in his maiden innings against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Ad

Yet, Shaw's red-ball career steadily went downhill with the first Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia being his last. He made his white-ball debut in the ODI series in New Zealand in 2020.

Yet, Shaw played six ODIs and averaged a sub-par 31.50, with his last appearance coming in Sri Lanka in 2021. The 2021 Sri Lankan tour was also his last time playing for India, with his T20I debut incidentally coming on the same tour.

Overall, Shaw has played 12 games for India across formats with 528 runs at an average of 35.20, including a century and two half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news