"He has dismissed Kohli 5 times" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Jasprit Bumrah's potential availability would considerably strengthen the Mumbai Indians' (MI) bowling attack in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He noted that the MI seamer has an impressive record against RCB and has dismissed their mainstay Virat Kohli five times.

MI will host RCB in Match 20 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Bumrah has joined the MI camp ahead of the game and will likely be a part of their playing combination against RCB.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Bumrah has enjoyed great success against RCB and Kohli, whom he has dismissed five times at an average of 28.00.

"Jasprit Bumrah is back. Our guy has returned. He is ready for the game and will play as well. His record against Bengaluru is amazing. He also made his debut against this team. He has taken 29 wickets in 19 innings against this team. He has dismissed Kohli five times. His first wicket was also Kohli, back in 2013," he said (0:01).

While acknowledging that Deepak Chahar hasn't been at his best in IPL 2025, Chopra noted that Bumrah's addition gives MI's seam attack a formidable look.

"If Bumrah is available, let's just picture and see how Mumbai's bowling attack would look - Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. The Deepak hasn't been lit thus far. He has picked up wickets for sure but hasn't been his own yet. The swing has also reduced, but it might all change tonight," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the five-time champions have five excellent bowlers and can choose between Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar as the sixth bowling option.

"Can you expect a better bowling attack? After that, Mitchell Santner and Hardik Pandya, who took five wickets in the last match, will come, and then if you have Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar as options, it looks like a beautiful bowling attack. Bumrah being there means the match becoming a 16-over affair," Chopra elaborated.

With eight scalps, Hardik Pandya has been the Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. While Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar have picked up five wickets apiece, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have accounted for four and three dismissals, respectively.

"Will Rohit be available and play?" - Aakash Chopra on MI's batting concerns ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Rohit Sharma missed MI's previous game against LSG due to a knee injury. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Mumbai Indians' batting, especially Rohit Sharma's availability, will be in focus in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"From Mumbai's perspective, which is the other thing that needs to be focussed on? Batting order - will Rohit (Sharma) be available and play? Things have become slightly topsy-turvy. Naman Dhir went up the order. Will Jacks hasn't fired yet. Ryan Rickelton has played one good knock," he said (7:10).

The analyst added that the famed MI batting lineup hasn't lived up to its potential.

"Tilak Varma hasn't gotten going at all, to the extent that you retired him out. Hardik Pandya has batted decently. He hasn't shone fully, but Suryakumar Yadav's Surya bhau avatar is being seen. The batting has depth, pedigree, and explosive ability, but they have not realized their potential properly," Chopra observed.

Suryakumar Yadav (171) is the only Mumbai Indians batter to aggregate more than 100 runs in IPL 2025. Tilak Varma (95), Ryan Rickelton (91), and Naman Dhir (81) are the other MI players to have scored more than 40 runs.

