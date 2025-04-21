"He doesn’t just score runs, he paints them with strokes straight out of a textbook" - Fans laud Shubman Gill for his 90-run knock in KKR vs GT game

Fans praised Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill for his stellar knock in IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, April 21. He slammed 90 off 55 balls to help the Titans post a handsome total of 198 on the board.

Invited to bat first, Gill and Sai Sudharsan opted for a positive yet safe approach and garnered 45 runs in the powerplay. After the fielding restrictions were lifted, Gill managed to take out 17 runs against Moeen Ali in the seventh over. The right-hander came down the track to hit a six in the deep mid-wicket region and followed it up with two fours by finding gaps. Soon, he reached his fifty off 34 balls in the 11th over.

The opening partnership was going well before Andre Russell dismissed Sudharsan (52) in the 13th over. Nevertheless, Jos Buttler continued the side's momentum with his proactive approach in securing boundaries.

Thereafter, Gill attacked Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine to increase the team's tempo. In the 18th over, the GT captain fired a six and a four against Vaibhav Arora, before the bowler got him caught at the deep mid-wicket region.

Shubman Gill's innings comprised 10 fours and three sixes, and displayed his calculative approach and solid ball-striking. Fans were impressed by his knock and shared their reactions on X, with one of them saying:

"Pure class, Shubman Gill! Another masterclass at the top elegance, timing, and composure personified. He doesn’t just score runs, he paints them – with strokes straight out of a textbook. Leading from the front, setting the tone, and making it look oh-so-easy."

Here are the other reactions:

"Shubman Gill, what a sensible and class batting performance this against Varun & Sunil Narine," a user posted.

"It was an absolute masterclass of a knock from Shubman Gill on a slowish and gripping Eden Gardens wicket. Batted Shubman 👍👌🫶" another wrote.

"Shubman Gill improved his T20 cricket this year. Playing with better intent," one user tweeted.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan equalled a unique feat in IPL

With an impressive 112-run opening partnership, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have equalled the record held by the pair of Virat Kohli - Faf Du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan - David Warner. They now have six 100+ run partnerships in the cash-rich league's history.

Notably, Gill and Sudharsan stitched a 210-run stand against Chennai Super Kings in the last edition.

List of pairs with most 100+ run partnerships

Virat Kohli & Ab de Villiers - 10

Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle - 9

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudarshan - 6

Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis - 6

Shikhar Dhawan & David Warner - 6

KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal - 5

Jonny Bairstow & David Warner - 5

