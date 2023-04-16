"He doesn't dwell on the past much"- Mohammad Kaif on GT skipper Hardik Pandya ahead of Match 23 of IPL 2023 vs RR

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that Hardik Pandya's positive attitude as captain will help Gujarat Titans (GT) in their encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

GT had to face a disheartening loss at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home as Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last five deliveries and snatched two points from the hosts. However, Kaif feels Hardik won't focus much on the past and will focus on the game at hand.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Hardik Pandya, the captain:

“Hardik Pandya is a captain who keeps looking forward, he doesn't dwell on the past much. They lost the match and got over it. Now, they're ready for a new match. This team is very positive. This team looks to maintain its momentum because when you are playing to defend the title, you need that momentum.”

Former RR star on their IPL 2023 season ahead of clash against GT

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan feels that Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a great chance of going deep in the IPL 2023 season once again. Sanju Samson led the Royals to the final last season, and Yusuf feels the team has a great balance and a great captain to make that journey again.

On this, the former RR star stated:

“Rajasthan Royals are looking a very strong team in TATA IPL 2023. This team is playing excellent cricket this season as well. Their batting looks very strong. They have quality bowlers. Sanju Samson is leading the team like a great captain.”

Both GT and RR are coming on the back of thrilling wins in their previous matches and will be keen to build on that confidence. Hardik Pandya hasn't fired with the bat so far and the hosts will hope that happens tonight.

Poll : 0 votes