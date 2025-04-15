"He was getting hit and I was clapping" - RCB bowler's wife shares amusing incident amid IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife, Nupur Nagar, recently shared a hilarious story about attending an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Bhuvneshwar, who has been part of the IPL since 2011, is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history, with 187 scalps in 181 matches.
On Monday, April 14, Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia released a new episode on his channel, featuring Bhuvneshwar as a guest. During the conversation, the fast bowler mentioned that his wife, Nupur, isn’t too familiar with cricket. That led Nupur to chime in with a light-hearted and amusing story from one of the IPL games she attended, saying:
"Once, I went to watch an IPL match in Delhi. I had no idea which team to cheer for. He was getting hit and I was clapping. I was just enjoying with the crowd—I really didn’t know what was happening.”
Meanwhile, the veteran pacer has performed steadily in the ongoing 2025 IPL, claiming six wickets in five matches with a respectable economy rate of 7.84.
“I was in the hostel back then” - Nupur Nagar shares her memory of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ODI debut match
Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his ODI debut against Pakistan in December 2012 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Although India lost the match by six wickets, the pacer dismissed Mohammad Hafeez and made an immediate impact with the very first ball of his spell. He went on to finish with impressive figures of 2/27 in nine overs.
In the same episode, while recalling Bhuvneshwar’s ODI debut, his wife Nupur Nagar shared:
“Yes, I was in the hostel back then. All the girls were sitting in the TV room watching the match. Of course, we were dating at that time. I think his over finished and then another bowler came in and took a wicket. All the girls were shouting, “Call that guy back—the one in jersey number 15! Since it was his debut, I was just quietly watching and thinking, “Wow, this is happening.”
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 229 matches for India across all three formats, claiming 294 wickets.
