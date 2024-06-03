"He doesn't give in to temptations" - Riyan Parag inspired by Virat Kohli being in 'complete control'

Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Riyan Parag has been pretty vocal about how he has idolized the legendary Virat Kohli and how he has wanted to win games for his team just like the veteran star. One of the main things that Riyan is learning from Kohli is the ability to control your instincts for the team.

Kohli has been known as the 'Chasemaster' for more than a decade and that's because of just how many times he has taken his team over the line. Riyan shed light on the way the former Indian captain focused on the team requirements and controlled his urge to smash boundaries almost at will.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, here's what Riyan Parag had to say about Virat Kohli's control over his mind:

"He is a completely different person altogether. I think now that the stage he is in, he is in complete control. It is a very tough thing to do in cricket to be in control of your game. When you hit a six and 40,000 people cheer, it is difficult to control. You know you can hit the next ball for six, but then the team doesn't require it. He doesn't give in to temptations."

Riyan also agreed that despite having a sensational IPL 2024 season with the bat, he committed the mistake of playing that rash shot three to four times when his adrenaline was pumping. Still just 22, the youngster believes controlling his mind during a crunch situation is an art he is still mastering.

Virat Kohli had recently spoken about criticism and external noise

Another instance where Virat Kohli showed just how in control he was with his approach was when he responded to the criticisms around his strike rate. During the IPL 2024 season, Kohli had opened up on Jio Cinema about developing the ability to win games over the years and how he deals with the 'external noise'.

He had said:

"I know what I can do on the ground. For that, I don't need to tell anyone what kind of a player I am or show what ability I have. I never went and asked someone how to win games for my team. Over the years, I had been in those situations and only after failing several times did I master the art. If I am winning matches regularly that's not every time it happens just by chance."

Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap after scoring a staggering 741 runs in IPL 2024 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It could be tempting for the Indian team to use him as an opener as their T20 World Cup campaign gets underway against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5.

