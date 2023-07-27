"He was giving them a coaching lesson" - AB de Villiers on how Virat Kohli helps youngsters during IPL

AB de Villiers recently stated that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli often interacts with youngsters from opposition teams during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He recalled an incident in which a few players from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp gathered around Kohli after a match for a discussion. De Villiers mentioned that the former RCB skipper spoke about various things, from batting to handling pressure, during the interaction.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the South African legend said:

"It was in Sharjah, and we were playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad. We had a good win. But after the game, there were literally six or seven players from the Sunrisers team around Virat Kohli.

"He was giving them a coaching lesson, talking about batting, about life, about the challenges, the pressure of the game, and technique. They covered everything. I was just standing on the side there watching this happen and unfold right in front of my eyes. That is the beauty of the IPL."

Notably, Kohli showcased stellar form in the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies. The champion batter notched up his 29th ton in the format in the second Test, scoring 121 runs in the first innings. It was also his 500th international outing.

"He has a beautiful heart" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers also spoke about Virat Kohli's off-the-field persona. He suggested that while the player comes across as an aggressive individual on the cricket ground, he is very kind-hearted in reality.

Sharing details about Kohli's personality, de Villiers added:

"I also have a lot of respect for Virat's human side. He has a beautiful heart, and I can call myself lucky to have witnessed that firsthand. Not a lot of people get the opportunity, not only to see this emotional, fighter of a guy on the field, but he is actually quite a softy off the field."

Having shared the RCB dressing room for several years, Kohli and de Villers share a wonderful bond.

Kohli will next be seen in action during India's three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning Thursday, July 27.