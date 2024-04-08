"He has gone for a scan" - Pravin Amre reveals Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2024 for at least 1 more week

Delhi Capitals coach Pravin Amre has said that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss at least one more week of action after missing the IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The seam-bowling all-rounder's hamstring injury meant that Jhye Richardson came into the line-up. Hence, the Capitals were deprived of an extra batter in what turned out to be a 29-run loss in a high-scoring contest.

After Delhi's defeat to Mumbai at the Wankhede on Sunday, Amre explained Marsh's injury situation:

"A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan, and the physios will give us a report in a week's time.

"Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can (play the entire season) or not depends on the reports."

Marsh has a lengthy injury history. In his eighth year in the IPL, the West Australian has featured 42 times overall in the competition.

There were doubts over the 32-year-old's participation in IPL 2022, but he played eight games. He pulled out of the 2021 edition due to bubble fatigue and picked up an ankle injury in the previous season.

"We have to start winning but have been set back by a few injuries" - Pravin Amre

Amre also said that the team's momentum has taken quite a beating due to injuries:

"We have to start winning but have been set back by a few injuries. In the first game, Ishant (Sharma) couldn't bowl two overs. Then Mukesh got injured. Kuldeep has not played three games.

"Marsh has a hamstring injury. They are our main players, and whoever comes (in for them), they are not as effective because it is like A players vs B players there."

The Capitals leaked 234 at the Wankhede on Sunday, with Anrich Nortje conceding 32 runs in the 20th over against Romario Shepherd. In response, Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs tried their best for DC, but the target proved to be too steep.