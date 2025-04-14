"He hasn't got a magic wand" - Stephen Fleming emphatically downplays MS Dhoni factor ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming played down the MS Dhoni factor comprehensively ahead of their IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. While the former New Zealand skipper acknowledged Dhoni's influence, he warned that the keeper-batter doesn't have any magic wand.

Ad

Dhoni returned to the captaincy in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to an elbow fracture. However, the match for the Super Kings went far from plan as they got restricted to 103 and the defending champions won in a canter.

At the pre-game presser, Fleming said he and the veteran cricketer both have found themselves in challenging situations in the sport over the years. He revealed that the conversation has been to put their energy into the right place. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Dhoni's influence will always be prominent, but he's not a soothsayer, he hasn't got a magic wand, he can't just rub it over the side, otherwise he would have brought it out earlier. It's a case of us working very hard along with MS to turn it around. And certainly in both of our careers we've been in situations that require a lot of energy, and we've got to make sure that the energy is put in the right place."

Ad

"Often you can get consumed with things that actually don't matter. So drawing it all down and just making sure we're concentrating on the right things has probably been the key for the last couple of days."

Dhoni has also struggled with the bat in IPL 2025. He had chances to win games for the Yellow Army against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals but failed to click when required.

Ad

"I'd be very sad if the day came to us just being like a baseball competition and talking about sixes and fours" - Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked if the Super Kings struggle with six-hitting, Fleming admitted the issue but felt the sport still has a place for a measured approach. He added:

Ad

"We do, but it's not everything. I know there's a fascination with power and six hitting, but there's also a couple of teams doing well with good [batting] craft, And I'd be very sad if the day came to us just being like a baseball competition and talking about sixes and fours. The beauty of the game is there's still balance between bat and ball, and in some cases there's not. So I'm loath to get into it too much. I love the skill and the ability to do that."

LSG are coming off a confident six-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More