"He has got more years left in the IPL" - James Hopes on Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes reckons Ishant Sharma has plenty of years left in him in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Australian all-rounder came after the veteran's encouraging performances in the 2023 edition.

Ishant Sharma has played only four matches out of Capitals' nine in IPL 2023. However, the right-arm pacer has taken six wickets at 15.16 apiece, keeping an economy rate of 6.50. His best figures of 4-0-19-2 came against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Speaking as quoted by PTI, Hopes observed that Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant make a deadly new-ball combination.

"He has been really good for us and it is nice to have senior head in the field. Both him and Khaleel, first time we put them in the attack and they both move the new ball which is what we want. He has got more years left in the IPL."

The Indian pace-bowling duo showcased their skill against the Gujarat Titans as the Capitals defended a modest 130 to win by five runs. They shared figures of 8-1-47-4 in the match.

"The boys are getting the confidence" - James Hopes on Delhi Capitals' improved performance

Having won three out of their last four games, Hopes sees a glimmer of hope and wants the Capitals to finish the season strongly. The 44-year-old stated:

"We have won three out of the last four, we have won a couple of games that we had no right to win. So, the boys are getting the confidence and even if we lose the next couple of games the boys are playing in the best T20 tournament. We keep preparing, we keep pushing to finish the season strongly."

The Capitals will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They are still at the bottom of the table with three victories in six games.

