"He could be that guy" - Aakash Chopra says Daryl Mitchell could be the aggressive overseas middle-order batter in CSK's lineup

Aakash Chopra reckons Daryl Mitchell is an ideal acquisition for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a destructive middle-order batter.

The Chennai-based franchise spent a whopping ₹14 crore to acquire the New Zealand all-rounder's services at the IPL 2024 auction. He was their third buy, with Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur being the first two. They subsequently purchased Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly to complete a 25-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings could prefer Mitchell over Moeen Ali as an attacking overseas middle-order batter. He elaborated (2:45):

"When you get two players (Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur) very cheaply, you have options. You can do whatever you want. So they spent 14 crore rupees for Daryl Mitchell. Daryl Mitchell is a serious player. I had thought he would go for 8-10 crores but he went for 14."

The former India opener added:

"He can be a proper replacement (for Moeen Ali). If you need an aggressive overseas batter in the middle-order, he could be that guy, because Moeen Ali's stocks are going slightly down. He didn't do anything with the bat last year as well, and the captain doesn't get him to bowl quite a few times."

Chopra claimed Mitchell could do multiple jobs for CSK. He pointed out that the Kiwi right-hander is an aggressive player against spin and could perform Ambati Rayudu's role.

"We all felt they would go for an out-and-out pacer" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's acquisition of Mustafizur Rahman

CSK bought Mustafizur Rahman for ₹2 crore. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mustafizur Rahman's acquisition gives the Chennai Super Kings an additional overseas bowling option. He said (3:30):

"So Devon Conway at the top, Daryl Mitchell in the middle, and then they could either play Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, or else they have taken Mustafizur Rahman as well. We all felt they would go for an out-and-out pacer."

While observing that CSK do not have an express pacer, the reputed commentator added that they have a plethora of seam-bowling options for their home conditions. He elaborated:

"They said we all don't know anything and that they have Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh and have now kept Shardul Thakur and Mustafizur as well. So plenty of options are available, keeping the Chennai pitch in mind."

Chopra concluded by saying that CSK's acquisition of Sameer Rizvi for ₹8.40 crore was the biggest surprise. He added that the Uttar Pradesh batter would be delighted about playing for the MS Dhoni-led outfit, highlighting they are one of the two best franchises for youngsters, with the Mumbai Indians being the other.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Poll : Should CSK play Daryl Mitchell ahead of Moeen Ali? Yes No 0 votes