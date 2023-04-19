“He did not let his ego come in the way” - Sachin Tendulkar’s high praise for Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor Sachin Tendulkar lauded all-rounder Cameron Green for his fantastic knock in the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Uppal on Tuesday, April 18. The Indian legend praised Green for keeping his ego aside and playing a knock as per the team’s demands.

MI beat SRH by 14 runs in match number 25 of IPL 2023. Batting first, Mumbai posted 192/5 on the board as Green top-scored with 64 off 40 balls, an innings which featured six fours and two sixes. The 23-year-old was named Player of the Match for his impressive knock.

In a video shared on Mumbai Indians’ official social media handles, Tendulkar was heard expressing his admiration for the Aussie all-rounder over his innings against SRH. He commented:

“I think today [Tuesday] I learned something. And I feel that we have all picked the same message from Green. He can hit the ball as long as anyone in the team. But, the initial phase was a tough phase for him. And he did not let his ego come in the way. Ego is something which will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He did not.

“He chose the right path in the interest of our team.” Tendulkar continued, “He could have easily tried to play some stupid shot. Had he been dismissed, who knows, we might not have got to 192. So I think a big, big round of applause to him for his effort. Special one.”

MI were in a spot of bother at 95/3 in the 12th over. However, Green and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) combined to add 56 for the fourth wicket to lift the team.

“First couple of games were a learning curve for me” - Green

Green began his IPL 2023 campaign with a couple of low scores. He was dismissed for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and 12 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Before his half-century on Tuesday, he registered scores of 17* and 1*. Reflecting on his batting efforts, the Aussie cricketer commented:

“I think first couple of games were a learning curve for me and our team. Bit of a sticky situation (when I walked out to bat). But glad the plans came off. I am a work in progress with my bowling at the death. Obviously, we can continue with the winning momentum.”

Apart from scoring a half-century, Green also chipped in with the ball, claiming the big wicket of SRH skipper Aiden Markram.

