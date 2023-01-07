"He has let everyone express themselves whether the team is under the pump or we’re on top" - Suryakumar Yadav on Kieron Pollard's leadership ability 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has showered praise on the leadership skills of Kieron Pollard, who has been designated to lead the MI Emirates in the inaugural season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

The Caribbean all-rounder retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the mini-auction last month and will now be involved with the five-time champions as the batting coach.

Pollard has led MI on select occasions in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He captained the side in six matches, winning four out of those.

Speaking about playing under Pollard's leadership, Suryakumar said in an interaction with MI Emirates:

“I feel as a leader he has been very calm and composed. He has let everyone express themselves whether the team is under the pump or we’re on top. He’s always kept us alive in the game and very relaxed. So we feel very comfortable when he’s led MI and I am sure he will do the same when he leads MI E.”

MI Emirates will begin their campaign against the Sharjah Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 13.

"Watching us batting in the nets is going to be a completely different experience" - Suryakumar Yadav on Kieron Pollard's appointment as MI batting coach

The legendary all-rounder retired from the international circuit in April 2022. He announced his decision to take a step away from the IPL as well following a lean season that yielded only 144 runs at a strike rate of 107.

Considered a vital part of the MI dressing room after spending over a decade with the franchise, his association continues following a transition into the coaching staff. He is set to work alongside newly appointed head coach Mark Boucher in the 2023 season.

Admitting that it would be weird to witness Pollard during the net sessions in a wholly different avatar, Suryakumar said:

“His transition from captain to batting coach, I don’t know how it’s going to be (smiles). I am out of words right now. Until last year he was playing and now suddenly him talking about batting, watching us batting in the nets is going to be a completely different experience."

He continued:

“But I am sure it is going to be exactly how he plays his cricket. A different brand of cricket. He’s always been a livewire on the field, while batting and fielding. The same energy will flow when he is the batting coach as well. Very excited to have him.”

Will Kieron Pollard lead MI Emirates to the title in the first-ever edition of the ILT20 in the UAE? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "He is one of the best players in the world in this format" - Tom Banton on Chris Lynn

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes