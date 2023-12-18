"He'll take the pitch out of the equation" - Sanjay Manjrekar asks RCB and MI to go for Mitchell Starc

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has pitched Australian pacer Mitchell Starc to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He said both teams are based in cities with flat pitches and need a bowler like Starc who can thrive even in unfavorable conditions.

Starc last played in the IPL in 2015. In the last eight years, the top wicket-taker of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups had either not given his name or pulled out of the tournament after getting signed. That could change this year as the Australian wants to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

“Teams that have to play half their home games on absolutely flat pitches may go for him. He is one bowler in the world who will maybe take the pitch out of the equation, do all the magic in the air, get swing and the hurl in yorkers with the new ball and at the death," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

“So, teams like Mumbai Indians, who have got (Jason) Behrendorff along with Jasprit Bumrah, could show interest in him after letting go Jofra Archer," he added.

Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of ₹17.75 crore and have eight slots to fill in the IPL 2024 auction. The Hardik Pandya-Cameron Green switch has freed a key overseas spot in their playing 11 which they can use for Starc.

Starc could be better than Reece Topley for RCB: Manjrekar

Manjrekar said that although RCB have Reece Topley, who was, not too long ago, considered one of the best operators of the new ball in international cricket, they need a wicket-enforcer for the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“RCB have got Reece Topley, who is a pretty good bowler, but on flat pitches where most bowlers struggle, Starc and Bumrah are the kind of bowlers who will bring the team back into the game with their bowling because they don’t rely on the pitch as much as some of the other bowlers," he explained.

Topley has shown good form for England of late but has had his share of injury struggles over the last couple of years. He also missed IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

RCB, meanwhile, have ₹23.25 crore left in their purse and three overseas spots to fill.