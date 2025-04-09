"He looks like Chris Gayle's miniature version" - Aakash Chopra lauds Nicholas Pooran's knock in LSG's IPL 2025 win vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Nicholas Pooran for playing a belligerent knock in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2025 win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He noted that the Caribbean big-hitter seems to be Chris Gayle's 'miniature version' and is potentially even more powerful than the former West Indies opener.

Pooran smashed an unbeaten 87 off 36 deliveries as LSG set KKR a mammoth 239-run target in Match 21 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8. The visitors then restricted Ajinkya Rahane and company to 234/7 to register a narrow four-run win.

Reflecting on LSG's innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered whether Pooran is the most destructive batter in the world.

"He (Pooran) looks like Chris Gayle's miniature version but has the same power, or you might say even more than him. Is anyone doing more clean hitting than him in the middle overs? I would say forget the middle overs as he now comes to bat in the powerplay at times, which wasn't the case here. He is absolutely outstanding," he said (9:20).

Chopra credited Pooran's big hitting to his belief and confidence and noted that the LSG batter might have scored a hundred had he retained strike in the last few deliveries.

"He is able to do such good hitting because the bat flow is incredible. Hitting is also a lot about belief, and that belief comes from confidence. He is single-handedly carrying his team on his shoulders. He has befriended the Orange Cap now. If he had kept the strike with him in the end, he would have scored a century," he observed.

Nicholas Pooran smashed seven fours and eight sixes during his unbeaten 87-run knock. With 288 runs at a strike rate of 225.00 in five innings, he is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025.

"I have never seen such consistency in Mitchell Marsh's career" - Aakash Chopra lauds LSG opener's knock in IPL 2025 win vs KKR

Mitchell Marsh (265) is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Mitchell Marsh (81 off 48) for continuing his consistent run with the bat in LSG's IPL 2025 clash against KKR.

"Mitchell Marsh is hurt. It seemed like he wasn't that much interested earlier. It used to be 'naam bade darshan chhote' (big name but hardly any performance). However, this year, if you leave aside one inning in which he got out for zero, which anyone can, I have never seen such consistency in Mitchell Marsh's career. He is hurt because he was bought for a small amount this year," he said (10:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator also appreciated Aiden Markram (47 off 28) for giving his team a flying start and adding 99 runs for the opening wicket with Marsh in just 10.2 overs.

"Aiden Markram, a technically compact batter who is getting the chance to open. He also batted very well. He targeted the small boundaries. Strangely enough, it seems like they could become the most consistent opening partnership. One is technically compact and the other hits a lot of sixes. So they could be one of the most effective opening combine," Chopra observed.

However, Aakash Chopra questioned Rishabh Pant for not coming out to bat and promoting Abdul Samad and David Miller ahead of himself. He termed it a 'bizarre' decision and opined that the LSG skipper's lack of confidence is a problem.

