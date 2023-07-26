"He may just do it" - Sakshi Dhoni on the possibility of MS Dhoni making his acting debut

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni recently opened up about the possibility of the cricket star making his acting debut in the future. She stated that if an exciting script is being offered, he would consider taking it.

Sakshi made the comments during a press conference in Chennai, where she was promoting her maiden venture as a producer, 'LGM', starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana.

Replying to a question about Dhoni's interest in acting, here's what she said at the event:

"If there's something good, he may just do it. He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera-shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there's something really good on a slate, he could do it. If I'd have to choose for him, I'd do an action movie because he is always in action."

Notably, LGM is produced by Dhoni Entertainment and directed by debutant director Ramesh Thamilmani. The Tamil film is set to hit theatres on Friday, July 28.

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his vintage Rolls Royce car in Ranchi

MS Dhoni is currently enjoying some time off the game after leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year.

The 42-year-old was recently spotted enjoying a drive in his vintage Rolls Royce (1980) car in his hometown of Ranchi. A fan posted a short clip on Instagram, in which Dhoni can be seen driving around in the luxury car.

On the cricketing front, MS Dhoni featured in all the IPL 2023 matches for CSK despite struggling with a knee injury. He underwent successful knee surgery following the conclusion of the season.

While he demoted himself to No. 8 in most of the fixtures, he was still able to chip in with valuable cameos, finishing with 104 runs from 57 balls.

Following CSK's five-wicket win (via the DLS method) over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni hinted that he could return to the lead CSK in the next edition as well.