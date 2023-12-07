"He might get sold for 6 to 8 crores" - Aakash Chopra names a seamer KKR might target at the IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might look to acquire Dilshan Madushanka at the IPL 2024 auction.

The Kolkata-based franchise has a remaining purse of ₹32.70 crore heading into the auction. They have a 13-member squad currently and can buy a maximum of 12 players, including four from overseas.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders are short in the seam-bowling department and might be willing to spend a big sum on someone like Madushanka. He elaborated (5:00):

"They have not given themselves too many options. They have two Indian fast bowlers in the form of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora but they won't be able to do the job alone. Andre Russell's bowling ability remains a huge doubt in any case."

The former India opener added:

"I feel they will go shopping for fast bowlers. Very few franchises will be able to outbid them because they have a lot of money. If I know Gautam Gambhir well, his sights will be set on Madushanka. So Madushanka might actually have a field day. He might get sold for six to eight crores."

Chopra reckons other franchises would also be keen to acquire Madushanka's services. He reasoned that the Sri Lankan seamer is a left-armer who gets the ball to swing and is a wicket-taker.

"They might not go towards Mitchell Starc" - Aakash Chopra on the other seamers KKR might be interested in

Mitchell Starc was signed by KKR for IPL 2018 but opted out due to injury.

Aakash Chopra named a couple of other overseas seamers the Kolkata Knight Riders might be interested in. He said (6:00):

"They might not go towards Mitchell Starc but they can go towards Gerald Coetzee because they are looking for an out-and-out fast bowler who is a wicket-taker. Josh Hazlewood after getting released has put his name again in the auction. It depends on his availability, or else Josh Hazlewood is a fantastic option."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Harshal Patel might be another enticing option for KKR. He explained:

"Their focus will be on wicket-takers. I won't be surprised, if it's going to be a slow pitch, then Harshal Patel. They might be interested in him because RCB have left him. They and RCB keep trading in any case. The bowlers move from one to another. They have done that too many times."

Chopra feels KKR could look at Azmatullah Omarzai as an all-round option. He added that the two-time champions might go for either Travis Head or Rachindra Ravindra as a backup for Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy apart from looking for an Indian wicketkeeper.

