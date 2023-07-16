"He is not in the ODI race currently" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in India's Asian Games squad

Aakash Chopra feels Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in India's Asian Games squad because he is currently not in the scheme of things for ODI cricket. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator expects the opening batter to become an all-format player over the next few months.

The selectors recently named a 15-member Indian squad for the Asian Games to be staged in Hangzhou, China, in September-October this year. The players picked for the continental multi-sport extravaganza are unlikely to be a part of India's World Cup squad, considering the two events are overlapping.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the batters chosen in the Asian Games squad. Regarding Jaiswal, he said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal - it is a beautiful situation. The guy scored a century on Test debut, you have not kept him in the ODI list, so he is a part of the Asian Games. He is not in the ODI race currently, whether it is the Asia Cup or the World Cup. However, over the next eight to ten months, I won't be surprised if he is pushing in all formats."

The former Indian opener believes Rahul Tripathi's inclusion in the squad is the right call, reasoning:

"He is not there for the West Indies tour but it is absolutely right to invest in Rahul Tripathi despite him having a bad IPL because before that you had played him for India. If you forget him after an ordinary IPL, it seems like you are not doing the right thing."

Chopra was not surprised by Ruturaj Gaikwad's selection and appointment as captain. He pointed out that even the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing T20I cricket currently and the selectors were thus unlikely to go back to veterans like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the Asian Games.

"Rinku Singh has finally made it" - Aakash Chopra

Rinku Singh starred for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was happy about both Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh making the Asian Games squad, stating:

"Tilak Varma, who is a part of the team for the West Indies tour, is a part of this team - makes a lot of sense. Rinku Singh has finally made it. It was a topic of discussion that he is not coming into the team."

He was also elated about Shivam Dube getting a recall, elaborating:

"So his (Rinku's) name has come. I think it is the biggest story that you will finally see him playing for India even if it is in the Asian Games. I am extremely happy for Shivam Dube because of the sort of IPL he had and he has played for India earlier as well. So you shouldn't forget."

Chopra concluded by observing that Vijay Shankar could have also been picked as a seam-bowling all-rounder based on his performances in IPL 2023. He cast his vote in favor of Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh's selections as the two wicketkeeper-batters.

